A 23-year-old Highspire man was killed in an alleged drag racing crash on Friday night, according to police.

Jose Alcantar crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m.

The case of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-558-6900.

