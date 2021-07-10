Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Driver Hospitalized In Central PA Road-Rage Shooting, Suspect At-Large, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Susquehanna Regional Police.
Susquehanna Regional Police. Photo Credit: Susquehanna Regional Police

A road rage incident escalated to gun violence on Thursday, according to police.

A black Acura SUV and a white SUV with tinted windows got into a “road rage incident" on Route 22 near the I-83 overpass just after 12 p.m., according to Susquehanna Township police. 

The two vehicles continued on to Walnut Street when the driver of the white SUV fired a single shot into the black Acura SUV.

The driver of the black Acura was hit by the bullet and has been taken to the hospital.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Darryl Brown at dbrown@susquehannatwp.com or 717-909-9242.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

