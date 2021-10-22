Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Domestic Assault Brings Tactical Response Team To Central PA Home, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Susquehanna Township Police
Susquehanna Township Police Photo Credit: Susquehanna Township Police

A tactical team was called to a reported domestic assault at a home in central Pennsylvania on Friday, according to authorities.

Crews were called to a reported domestic incident in the 500 block of Sandra Avenue shortly after 9 a.m., dispatch said.

The Dauphin County’s Crisis Response Team was called to the scene around 11:30 a.m., according to police radio transmissions.

The situation ended at approximately 12:15 p.m., as reported by PennLive.

No streets were shut down due to the incident, but police are in the area, according to dispatchers.

The incident was confirmed by dispatchers but further details were not immediately available.

Daily Voice has reached out to police for additional information, follow for updates.

