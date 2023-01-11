Dog Found Shot On New Year's Eve In Susquehanna Township: Police

A dog was shot New Year's Eve in central Pennsylvania, authorities announced on Tuesday, January 10.

"An unknown Black male, described as 5'10" with shoulder length dreads, shot a dog upon encountering the dog as he walked west on Locust Lane," the Susquehanna Township police say.

He fired one round and kept walking west, turning onto 24th Street, according to the release.

The dog was shot in the 2400 block of Locust Lane around 1:30 p.m., the police detail in the release. It is unclear if the dog survived.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Lee Tarasi, directly at 717-909-9259 or ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.

