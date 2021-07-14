DEVELOPING: Police Pursuing Fugitives On Susquehanna River Required Emergency Rescue

An emergency rescue took place on the Susquehanna River on Wednesday afternoon, according to Emergency Dispatch Services in Dauphin County

Police in Cumberland County were pursuing at least one fugitive which led them on a chase down to the river in Harrisburg.

At least one member of police from Cumberland and at least one fugitive were rescued from a boat.

One fugitive has been arrested.

Any other fugitives involved or any injury sustained have not been reported to by police at the scene to dispatch.

"The circumstances which led up to the chase are extremely unclear," a supervisor with the Dauphin County Dispatch told Daily Voice.

This is a developing situation, follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.