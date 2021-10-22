Decorated Pennsylvania State Trooper Dies

A Pennsylvania state police trooper died on Thursday morning, according to State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick.

Trooper Dung X. Martinez, 57, had recently been hospitalized for exposure to COVID-19, according to the PA State Troopers Association.

His official cause of death has not been released.

Trooper Martinez was most recently assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop T, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania state police said in a statement.

During the course of his career, Martinez worked on Troop K in Media, Delaware County; Troop J in Lancaster County; and Troop M in Trevose, Bucks County, according to PSP.

He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in April 2000 and graduated as a member of the 107th cadet class, state police said.

“Our department expresses deep sorrow for the sudden loss of a colleague and friend,” said Colonel Evanchick. “We wish Trooper Martinez’s family and friends comfort and peace during this difficult time and ask Pennsylvanians to keep them in their thoughts.”

He was a recipient of the Blooming Grove Service Award for participating in the 2014 manhunt of Eric Frein, Evanchick said.

Frein is on death row after being found guilty of killing Corporal Bryon K. Dickson II, 38, and seriously wounding Trooper Alex Douglass during an attack at state police barracks in the Poconos Mountains in Blooming Grove Township on Sept. 12, 2014, according to court documents and numerous media outlets.

Trooper Martinez is survived by his wife and two children.

Funeral and memorial service information has not been made public.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.