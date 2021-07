A 64-year-old Dauphin County inmate died at the hospital 10 days after suffering a medical event in prison, authorities said.

David W. White was hospitalized following the incident on June 23, the county said in a release.

There was no indication that he was assaulted, and his medical history is included in the investigation, authorities said.

White was in prison due to drug-related felonies and died Saturday morning.

