Dauphin Daily Voice
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Crash Into Tree Leaves One Dead In Dauphin County

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
297 Round Top Road, Middletown, Pennsylvania.
297 Round Top Road, Middletown, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Londonderry Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police were called to the crash at 297 Round Top Road in Middletown on Monday around 12 p.m.

The driver was heading westbound when they lost control and crashed into a tree, according to PSP.

The driver was extricated via mechanical means and transported to Hershey Medical Center, where they later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver's identity has not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

