COVID-19 Vaccinated? Here’s All The Free Stuff You Can Get In Pennsylvania

Many interesting incentives are being offered if you get vaccinated; here are a few available to people with a vaccination card in Pennsylvania:

Krispy Kreme

You can get one free doughnut a day when you show your vaccination card at any US Krispy Kreme, according to the company website. The card must show at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to qualify. The order must be placed in-store. No purchase is necessary to get your free doughnut.

White Castle

Through May 31, White Castle is offering free dessert-on-a-stick to anyone with proof they have received a COVID vaccine. White Castle offers four versions of the dessert on a stick: Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake-on-a-Stick and Birthday Cake-on-a-Stick in honor of the company's centennial this year. No other purchase is necessary.

Kroger

Employees at Kroger will receive $100 payments with proof of a complete vaccination, according to the company website.

Lidl

Vaccinated employees at Lidl grocery chains will receive $200 according to its website.

Drop Technologies

You can get $50 off your next order through the e-commerce company, Drop when you post a vaccine selfie with #DropCovid and @JoinDrop tag on Instagram.

Petco

Petco will provide a one-time $75 payment to each employee who completes their COVID-19 vaccination. The company also pledges, "for each (employee) that gets fully vaccinated, Petco will also contribute $25 to the Petco Partner Assistance Fund, which provides assistance to employees experiencing financial hardship."

Allora Gifts & Home Décor

Small businesses are also getting in on the incentives, Allora Gifts & Home Decor of Bucks County is offering 10% for all vaccinated customers.

Sunday, March 15, 2020. The day I announced I had to close Allora because of the global pandemic. We didn’t know much at... Posted by Allora Gifts & Home Décor on Saturday, March 13, 2021

Not fully vaccined yet? There is a just deal for you:

Lyft says it will offer a "ride code" to cover up to $15 of each trip to or from a vaccination site, adding that it expects the code will erase "most, if not all, of riders' fares." The offer covers daytime rides on bikes and scooters, as well as in cars. This deal is available through May 24, according to the company website.

Know of a deal, discount or freebie we missed? Email the information to jpikora@dailyvoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.