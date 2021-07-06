Contact Us
Coroner IDs Man, 24, Who Drowned At Codorus State Park As Local YouTuber

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Ganga Gautam.
Ganga Gautam. Photo Credit: Facebook

The 24-year-old man drowned at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park on Saturday, according to the York County coroner.

Ganga Gautam, 24, of the 500 block of Harvest Drive, Dauphin County, accidentally drowned while using a camera underwater.

Gautam was on a pontoon boat with family when the group decided to go swimming-- everyone but Gautam returned to the boat.

Crews were called to the park just before 6 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

He was transported to UPMC Hanover hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m.

Gautam worked at Nordstrom in Elizabethtown but he was more passionate photography and Nepali food, hosting the Nepali Style Cooking YouTube channel.

He is survived by his wife Nandita Dhakal and a large extended family.

Information on memorial services have not been made public.

Gautam's YouTube videos can be viewed here.

