Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Coroner Identifies Body Found In Susquehanna River In Lancaster As Missing Man From Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Delmar King. Photo Credit: Facebook
Victor Russell's Facebook post about the disappearance of his son Delmar King. Photo Credit: Facebook

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified the body a kayaker found along the shore of Riverfront Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Delmar Cornelius King, 33 of South 19th Street in Harrisburg, was identified based on his fingerprints, according to the coroner’s office.

King was a missing person, who had last been seen on March 9 in Harrisburg, according to a Facebook post his father.

The cause of death was fresh-water drowning, according to the coroner.

The manner of death remains under investigation by Susquehanna Regional Police, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office and Harrisburg City Police.

Anyone with information regarding any missing person is urged to contact police at 717-426-1164.

This was the second body found in the Susquehanna River in as many days.

The first body was found at the York Haven Hydroelectric Plant in York County on Monday morning, and was later identified as Ashley Dawn Taylor, 32 of Newport.

The results of her autopsy have not been made public as of Wednesday afternoon.

