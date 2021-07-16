Contact Us
CONVICTED: Harrisburg Woman Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering Boyfriend

Jillian Pikora
Dolly Hendrickes.
Dolly Hendrickes. Photo Credit: Dauphin County District Attorney's Office

A Harrisburg woman has been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for driving over her boyfriend, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney.

Dolly Hendrickes, 40, was convicted of first-degree murder on July 14.

Hendrickes was driving her van along Cameron Street in Harrisburg when she got into an argument over family matters with her boyfriend, Andres Claudio Sr., 68, regarding family issues on Oct. 10, 2019.

When she stopped at a red light at the intersection of Cameron and Maclay Streets Claudio got out and walked to the median. 

Hendrickes drove across two lanes of traffic and struck Claudio from behind-- dragged him about 25 feet-- and fled the scene.

She was arrested at her home in Susquehanna Township that day.

Claudio died from traumatic injuries shortly after the crash.

Multiple witnesses came forward.

After a two day trial, the jury convicted Hendrickes of first-degree murder.

Judge Richard A. Lewis imposed a sentence of life imprisonment July 15.  

