Convict Charged One Year After Fatal Shooting During Home Invasion In Steelton

The third, and final, suspect in a fatal armed robbery has been arrested according to Steelton police.

Ismail Lewis, 39, was shot dead in his home in the 500 block of North Front Street on Sept. 2, 2020 around 1 p.m.

Marcus Edward Garner, 19, has been arrested for his role in Lewis’s murder.

Garner is accused of forcing his way into Lewis’s home to steal bank cards, but Garner was surprised by Lewis being in the home and shot him in the process of committing the robbery, according to court documents.

Garner was already in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $200,000 at the time the new charges were filed for illegally carrying a gun and selling drugs.

Lewis was a graduate of Harrisburg High School and was employed by Carl Phinney’s Flagger Force, according to his obituary.

Ismail prioritized his family, home, mosque and work. He enjoyed running, swimming, cleaning and cooking.

He is survived by his five children.

Garner has been charged with the following:

H1 Murder Of The First Degree

H2 Murder Of The Second Degree

F1 Robbery-Inflict Serious Bodily Injury, Burglary - Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime

H1 Conspiracy - Murder Of The First Degree

F1 Conspiracy - Robbery-Inflict Serious Bodily Injury

F1 Conspiracy - Burglary - Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime

He remains in custody at the Dauphin County prison without bail per state law on homicide charges.

His preliminary hearing on these charges has been scheduled for Sept. 21 at 8:45 a.m.

His conspiracy charges are with two co-defendants, Mason Quailes, 21, and Shnasia Peterson, 21.

Quailes was charged in 2020. He was on probation and wearing a monitor device during the shooting.

Peterson pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary and conspiracy counts last week.

Quailed and Peterson are both awaiting trials on their charges.

