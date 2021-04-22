Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Conjoined Twins From Alabama Born In Philadelphia Hospital (Photos)

Jillian Pikora
Conjoined twins, Susannah and Elizabeth Castle. Photo Credit: Castle Conjoined Twins Facebook
Alabama Pastor Dwight Castle and his newborn conjoined twin daughters. Photo Credit: Castle Conjoined Twins Facebook
Conjoined newborn twin girls. Photo Credit: Castle Conjoined Twins Facebook
Ultrasound image of the conjoined twins in utero. Photo Credit: Castle Conjoined Twins Facebook

An Alabama Pastor and his wife welcomed conjoined twin girls at a Philadelphia hospital Thursday morning.

Susannah and Elizabeth Castle were born at 10:06 a.m. at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to Stephanie and Dwight Castle, pastor of missions at Redeemer Community Church in Avondale, Alabama.

The girls each weigh less than five pounds and are connected at the torso, sharing the lining around the heart – the pericardium-- a liver and possibly a portion of their small intestines, according to PennLive.

A GoFundMe had raised almost $120,000 to help the Castle family with expenses as the twins medical needs require them to travel back and forth between Alabama and Philadelphia.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has successfully separated 25 pairs of conjoined twins since 1957. 

Conjoined twins occur once in every 50,000 to 60,000 births. About 70% of conjoined twins are female, and most are stillborn.

