Child Raptists, Abusive Dads, Deviant Boyfriends Wanted For Sex Offender Violations Across PA

Eight men who committed sex crimes are wanted for Megan's Law violations in Pennsylvania, authorities announced on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Daily Voice has obtained court records and documents, as well as gathered details about the absconders so you can have a full picture of why it is so important to find them.

Donald Troutman, 51, of Allegheny County, was found guilty of multiple counts of incent and rape in 2007. He was released after serving 1,106 days or 36 months of a 60-120 month sentence in 2010, court records show. He has not registered with state police since 2022, according to court documents.

Troy Hennigan, 55, of Lycoming County, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the 13-year-old daughter of his then-girlfriend in 2006. He served 226 days five to 10-year sentence, which was later appealed and reduced to a one to two-year sentence, according to court documents. Prior to the sexual assault, he had a lengthy court record, serving more than two years in prison cumulatively for simple assault, robbery, burglary, theft, drug use/possession, and receiving stolen property starting in 1988 through 1998 mainly for crimes committed in Philadelphia. He has not registered with state police since 2022, court records show.

Albert Lee Hesley, 43, of Mifflin and Bedford Counties, confessed to raping his then-girlfriend's child on New Year's Day 2007. He was sentenced to serve 8 to 16 years in prison for the rape, which he appealed but lost, according to court records. He was released from State Correctional Institution at Marienville, Forest County in the fall of 2022 and never registered with state police, according to court documents.

Anthony DeShaun Curry, 47, of Dauphin County, committed an indecent sexual assault outside of Pennsylvania in 1996, according to the sexual offender registry. In 2006, he gave police in the state a false identification, according to court records. He went to jail for this offense but when he was released in 2013 he failed to register as a sex offender with PSP. He was caught in 2014 and returned to jail but in 2022 he was released and failed to register for a second time, court documents detail.

Divine Damien Cobb, 23, of Lancaster City, broke into a home, strangled, and assaulted a woman in the 100 block of Jemfield Court, Lancaster in 2018, as detailed in court documents. He served just under two years in prison as part of a negotiated plea deal and was released in 2020, but immediately failed to register with state police, court records show. He was arrested in 2021 and served 48 days of a two-month sentence, followed by 12 months of probation, which he violated in Aug. 2022, according to his latest court docket.

Kenneth Brian Reamer, 35, of Harrisburg, Dauphin County, was convicted of sexual offensives involving communication with a minor in Union County in 2016, according to court records. He was a father at the time of his arrest, according to social media. It is unclear if the child involved was his own. He was sentenced to a minimum of 21 months and a maximum of seven years, being released in Oct. 2021, records show. Prior to the sexual assault, he served five years in prison for a burglary in Union County committed on Oct. 6, 2010, according to his court dockets. His last known address was in the 200 block of State Street in Harrisburg but failed to register with state police in Dec. 2022, according to the sex offender registry.

Theodore Keith Orr, 54, of Chambersburg, Franklin County, was convicted of criminal attempt- forcible rape of a child in 2011, but he already had abused a child i Florida in 1999, "lewd assault/sexual battery victim under 16," as stated on the court records. He ended up only serving 31 days of a three to 12-month sentence for the attempted rape in Pennsylvania, followed by a year of probation, according to court documents. He also has been convicted of drug use/possession and an assault in Franklin County in 2007, according to his court documents. He stopped registering his address with the police in May 2022, the sex offender registry shows.

Slate Joseph Trimmer, 33, of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, has a lengthy criminal record starting with harassment in York County in 2009 followed by an aggravated assault of a minor without consent in Cumberland County in 2010, for which he served 399 days of a four to eight-year sentence, court records show. He also committed a drug offense in 2011, an assault in Luzerne County in 2014, and while in custody for the latter offense, he harassed a fellow prisoner in Centre County in 2015, court records detail. He was released in 2016 and was last known to be living on Cameron Street in Harrisburg but has not registered with state police since January 2021.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for all of the above men and asks that anyone with any knowledge of their whereabouts contact the Bureau at 717-558-6900 or online here.

