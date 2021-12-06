Central Pennsylvania Girl Missing For Days: Police

A teenage girl has been missing from her home in central Pennsylvania for days, according to police.

Lana Halilovic, 16, of Harrisburg, has not been seen since she left her home on Dec. 2 at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to Lower Paxton Township police.

Lana is described as approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, medium build, brown eyes, and has short, dark red hair, according to the release by police.

Lana was last seen wearing sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and carrying a purple duffle bag, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Halilovic's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900.

