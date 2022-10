A central Pennsylvania woman has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 22, authorities say.

Christina Shepherd, 35, Penbrook was reported as missing a Tuesday, Oct. 25 by area police who continue to search for her.

Additional information was not released.

Anyone with information on Shepherd's whereabouts is asked to contact the Penbrook Police at (717) 558-6900.

