Central PA Mobile Home Parks Flooded By Ida

Mobile home parks in Central Pennsylvania are experiencing severe flooding, thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday.

Nearly two dozen Lisa Lake residents evacuated the Lower Swatara Township area due to rising flood waters Wednesday, as did some Williams Grove Trailer Park community members, PennLive reports.

Lisa Lake resident Lisa Deitz Kulkulsky told Daily Voice that that water has gone down and the property owners are draining the lake, but residents are left with muddy conditions and a strong smell of oil.

The flooding has apparently been a recurring problem at the parks, located near a lake and a creek.

CUMBERLAND CO: Williams Grove Trailer Park is being evacuated for flooding. You can relocate at the Monroe Township Fire Company. Do no leave your animals behind. — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) September 1, 2021

In 2011, rising tides reached the globes of the street lamps in Lisa Lake during Tropical Storm Lee, PennLive says.

