Dauphin Daily Voice
Breaking News: IDA: 7 Tornados Confirmed In NJ, PA
News

Central PA Mobile Home Parks Flooded By Ida

Cecilia Levine

Lisa Park mobile home park
Lisa Park mobile home park Photo Credit: Lisa Deitz Kulkusky

Mobile home parks in Central Pennsylvania are experiencing severe flooding, thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday.

Nearly two dozen Lisa Lake residents evacuated the Lower Swatara Township area due to rising flood waters Wednesday, as did some Williams Grove Trailer Park community members, PennLive reports.

Lisa Park mobile home park

Lisa Deitz Kulkusky

Lisa Lake resident Lisa Deitz Kulkulsky told Daily Voice that that water has gone down and the property owners are draining the lake, but residents are left with muddy conditions and a strong smell of oil.

The flooding has apparently been a recurring problem at the parks, located near a lake and a creek.

In 2011, rising tides reached the globes of the street lamps in Lisa Lake during Tropical Storm Lee, PennLive says.

Click here for the full story from PennLive.

