Central PA Man Wins Big In Las Vegas

A central Pennsylvania man has won more than a half-million dollars playing poker in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a release by Caesars Entertainment.

Scott Long, of Harrisburg, won a Mega Progressive Jackpot during a game of Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Wednesday, according to Caesars.

Long won after only an hour of playing at the same table, according to the release.

His winning hand was a royal flush of diamonds, for a total payout of $544,904, according to the release by Caesars.

He “could not believe it!” and he wants to “have some family fun,” he told Caesars’ staff according to the release.

He also plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and college tuition, according to Caesars.

