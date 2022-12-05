Central PA Man Hospitalized After Attempted Carjacking: Police

A man was found badly beaten laying on the ground in a parklet on Wednesday night, police say.

Swatara Township police were called after someone found the man in the 3900 block of Bass Pro Drive around 9:30 p.m. on May 11, according to a release by the department.

Officers learned that man was attacked by a pair of men in the parking lot who were trying to carjack him as he entered his car.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, his current status and condition are unknown.

Detectives obtained video of the assault which included a clip of the two men fleeing on foot.

The suspects are only described as a Black man and a White man, as pictured.

Anyone who spotted them in the area is asked to contact 911 immediately or call 717-564-2550, or email Detective Corkle at PCorkle@SwataraPolice.org.

