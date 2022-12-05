Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: PA Man Who Murdered His Boyfriend Found Dead In Prison Cell: DOC
News

Central PA Man Hospitalized After Attempted Carjacking: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Suspected attackers
Suspected attackers Photo Credit: Swatara Township police

A man was found badly beaten laying on the ground in a parklet on Wednesday night, police say.

Swatara Township police were called after someone found the man in the 3900 block of Bass Pro Drive around 9:30 p.m. on May 11, according to a release by the department.

Officers learned that man was attacked by a pair of men in the parking lot who were trying to carjack him as he entered his car.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, his current status and condition are unknown.

Detectives obtained video of the assault which included a clip of the two men fleeing on foot.

The suspects are only described as a Black man and a White man, as pictured.

Anyone who spotted them in the area is asked to contact 911 immediately or call 717-564-2550, or email Detective Corkle at PCorkle@SwataraPolice.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.