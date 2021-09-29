Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Central PA High School Senior Killed In DUI Crash, Relative Charged

News

Central PA High School Senior Killed In DUI Crash, Relative Charged

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Pujan and Sajan Basnet.
Pujan and Sajan Basnet. Photo Credit: Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg/Swatara Township police

A high school senior was killed by a relative in a crash on Sunday, according to Swatara Township police.

Sajan Basnet, 22, Harrisburg, has been charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and related charges following the head-on crash.

Basnet was drunk and speeding when he crashed at the intersection of 61st and Ann streets around 11:40 p.m., according to police and as Daily Voice previously reported.

His exact blood alcohol level and speed have not been released.

Pujan Basnet, 18, was in the passenger seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Basnet’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Dauphin County coroner's office.

Police have not confirmed how the two men were related.

Both men lived on Glenn Drive in Swatara Township, according to public records.

Supposedly they were the only two men in the vehicle and posts by the family on Facebook state that the older brother was injured.

"Late Pujan Basnet’s elder brother was injured in the same car accident and is now in Hospital," the Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg said in a post on Facebook on Monday.

Pujan Basnet was raised in Timai Camp, Nepal, according to a the same Facebook post.

A senior at Central Dauphin East High School was announced deceased on Wednesday afternoon but school administrators did not confirm the student's identity.

"Small group and in-person counseling has been offered to students," Principal Jesse Rawls Jr. said in a letter to students and families.

“We are doing our utmost to provide supportive services to the family and friends of this young person. Our condolences are extended to the family and friends.”

He is survived by his parents Ganesh Basnet and Muna Basnet.

Funeral services for Basnet are scheduled for at the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home at 2100 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Sajan Basnet has been charged with the following, according to court documents:

  • F2 Homicide by Vehicle While DUI
  • M DUI: Gen Imp/Inc of Driving Safely - 1st Offense
  • S Reckless Driving
  • S Driving at Safe Speed

He has been denied bail and is being held in the Dauphin County Prison.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Smith on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.

