Dauphin Daily Voice
News

Central PA Federal Building Listed For Sale

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Ronald Reagan Federal Building
Ronald Reagan Federal Building Photo Credit: Google Maps

You could own a courthouse, a post office and a US Marshal Service office all for a bid of at least $3 million.

The Ronald Reagan Federal Building, which currently houses all the previously mentioned federal services, is located at 228 Walnut Street in Harrisburg.

The building was posted for sale by the Federal General Service Administration on Tuesday.

The building was built in 1966 and occupies a full city block in the area of North 3rd, Walnut and Locust streets.

In addition to all 11-floors of office space, you could also have 55 basement parking spots.

The 246,000-square-foot building is being sold in an online auction.

A deposit of $100,000 is required.

The end date and time for the auction has not been made public at the time of publishing.

The new court house is scheduled to open at North 6 and Reily streets in the summer of 2022. More information about the new building is available on the GSA website.

