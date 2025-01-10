Central PA Clerk Shoots Woman Having Sex With Ex-BF Behind Market: Report

A central Pennsylvania woman has been charged with attempted homicide after shooting a woman having sex with her ex-boyfriend, PennLive reports.

Tara L. Melhorn, 36, of Marysville, was getting ready to go home from her job at Market 24, located at 304 North 2nd Street in Harrisburg on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. when she spotted the pair, according to the outlet citing court documents.

Melhorn went back inside, got a gun from her purse, and shot the victim, the outlet said. She was later charged with:

F1 Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

Melhorn was denied bail as a "menace to society," according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David O'Leary on Jan. 24. at 9 a.m., according to her court docket.

