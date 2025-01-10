Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Central PA Clerk Shoots Woman Having Sex With Ex-BF Behind Market: Report

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Tara L. Melhorn.
Tara L. Melhorn. Photo Credit: Dauphin County Prison

A central Pennsylvania woman has been charged with attempted homicide after shooting a woman having sex with her ex-boyfriend, PennLive reports.

Tara L. Melhorn, 36, of Marysville, was getting ready to go home from her job at Market 24, located at 304 North 2nd Street in Harrisburg on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. when she spotted the pair, according to the outlet citing court documents.

Melhorn went back inside, got a gun from her purse, and shot the victim, the outlet said. She was later charged with:

  • F1 Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide
  • F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

Melhorn was denied bail as a "menace to society," according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David O'Leary on Jan. 24. at 9 a.m., according to her court docket.

Click here to read more from PennLive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.