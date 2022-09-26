Car Sheers Off Utility Pole, Slams Into Apartment Building In Highspire: Police

A car plowed into an apartment building in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 24, police say.

Highspire Borough police were called to a report of a car crashing into a house in the 100 Block of Second Street at 2:14 a.m., according to a release by the department.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the car was traveling east on Second Street and veered left into the westbound lane onto the sidewalk, continuing for several feet until it hit and sheared off a utility pole before plowing into the front porch of a house, the police explain in the release.

The crash caused "extensive damage," but the exact extent and estimated cost were unknown on Monday, as the crash remained under investigation, according to the police.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital, the release details.

It is unclear if anyone was in the home and how many people, if any, were displaced due to the crash, although "there were no other injuries reported at the scene," police say.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 717-558-6900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.