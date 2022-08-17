Bucks County Man Caught With Loaded Handgun At Harrisburg International Airport: TSA

A man with a loaded gun was stopped by the TSA at Harrisburg International Airport, officials said.

The Reading resident was apprehended at a security checkpoint when he placed a loaded handgun on the x-ray machine on Sunday, August 14, TSA said.

Airport police apprehended the man and confiscated the 9mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets..

“This individual told our TSA officers that he forgot that he had his gun with him,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to know where it is at all times. Not knowing that you are carrying a handgun is an accident waiting to happen. He now faces a stiff financial civil penalty and his claim to have forgotten that he had a gun is going to cost him.”

The police were notified and a federal civil penalty with a fine up to $13,900 is pending,

The man's identity have not been released.

This is the third time a firearm has been confiscated at HIA and the second time the gun was found loaded this year.

The TSA reminds people traveling with firearms that your weapon must be unloaded, locked and separated from ammunition.

TSA firearm information can be found on its website.

