Boy On Dirt Bike Hospitalized With Fractured Skull, Legs In Harrisburg Hit-Run

A young boy remained in the hospital with serious injuries Thursday after being hit by a car while riding his dirt bike in Harrisburg earlier this week, according to abc27.

The boy was riding his dirt bike on Nectarine Street in the Allison Hill Neighborhood when someone hit him and fled the scene, say police.

The boy suffered two broken legs, a broken knee, a broken hip and fractures to his skull, the mom told abc27. He was recently taken off of a breathing tube while he recovers.

No arrest has been made in connection with this incident.

