Boy Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting In Harrisburg

A boy was shot walking down a Harrisburg Street on Sunday afternoon.

The Harrisburg Police were called to a report of a dark colored car that drove along the 1800 block of Foster Street shooting at a male juvenile around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers learned the boy had been transported to a local hospital and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

