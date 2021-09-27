Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Man Busted In Undercover PA Sting Indicted For Sex Assaults Of Unconscious Women
News

Boy Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
1800 block of Foster Street in Harrisburg.
1800 block of Foster Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A boy was shot walking down a Harrisburg Street on Sunday afternoon.

The Harrisburg Police were called to a report of a dark colored car that drove along the 1800 block of Foster Street shooting at a male juvenile around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers learned the boy had been transported to a local hospital and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.