A 2-year-old boy has died after he fell into a pond on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Police were called to a report of an unresponsive child in the 1700 block of Luxemburg Road in Lykens Township between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The death has been ruled an accident and no charges will be filed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.