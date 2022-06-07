Boy, 17, Went Missing Over One Week Ago From Central PA Home: Police

A 17-year-old boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say.

Brian James Bell was last seen at his home on Monday, June 27, according to Lower Paxton Township police.

Bell is described as a Black male, approximately six feet two inches tall, with black hair in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on Bell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900.

