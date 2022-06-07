Contact Us
Boy, 17, Went Missing Over One Week Ago From Central PA Home: Police

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Brian James Bell
Brian James Bell Photo Credit: Lower Paxton Township police

 A 17-year-old boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. 

Brian James Bell was last seen at his home on Monday, June 27, according to Lower Paxton Township police. 

Bell is described as a Black male, approximately six feet two inches tall, with black hair in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on Bell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900.

