Body Allegedly Found In Central PA Tent City (DEVELOPING)

Jillian Pikora
Tent
Tent Photo Credit: Pixabay/jatinsworkshop

A body was supposedly found near a tent city in central Pennsylvania, according to volunteers feeding people experiencing homelessness who were living in the area.

The unidentified person was allegedly found in a wooded area near the encampment in Harrisburg on Wednesday, May 11.

The volunteers were unable to go into the makeshift city to distribute food due to the police activity, a leader of the volunteer group said. 

Both the volunteers and the Harrisburg police declined to share additional details when Daily Voice reached out for further information on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

