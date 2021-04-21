Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Breaking News: Report: Risk Of Getting COVID After Vaccine Low As Shark Attack, Plane Crash
News

Bob Evans In Swatara Township Shutters

Jillian Pikora
Bob Evans at 771 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg, Swatara Township, Pa.
Bob Evans at 771 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg, Swatara Township, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A popular Bob Evans Restaurant outpost permanently closed, according to PennLive.

The restaurant chain’s local branch was located at 771 Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg.

A sign posted on the door states that they are permanently closed and asks patrons to go to Bob Evans restaurants at 650 Walton Ave. in Derry Township or at 1125 Carlisle Road in York.

The closing is part of a trend of local restaurants, including chains closing due to the pandemic and its related restrictions.

Click here to read PennLive's full report.

