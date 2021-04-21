Bob Evans In Swatara Township Shutters

A popular Bob Evans Restaurant outpost permanently closed, according to PennLive.

The restaurant chain’s local branch was located at 771 Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg.

A sign posted on the door states that they are permanently closed and asks patrons to go to Bob Evans restaurants at 650 Walton Ave. in Derry Township or at 1125 Carlisle Road in York.

The closing is part of a trend of local restaurants, including chains closing due to the pandemic and its related restrictions.

Click here to read PennLive's full report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.