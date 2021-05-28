Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Bill Cosby Denied Parole For Failure To Complete Sex Offenders Program

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Bill Cosby's request for parole has been denied.

Former actor and comedian Bill Cosby has been denied parole by the Pennsylvania Parole Board.

Cosby, 83, is serving a 3 to 10 year prison sentence for his sexual assault charges in 2018.

He met with the parole board over a video conference on May 7, according to a board spokesperson.

His attorney formally filed the attempt to be given parole on May 11.

Bill Cosby was denied parole for multiple reasons, the main factor being his failure to complete a prison program for sex offenders, said the Pennsylvania Parole Board in a statement.

The comedian is not eligible for release until Sept. 25, but the board begins interviewing potential paroles three to five months in advance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.