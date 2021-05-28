Bill Cosby Denied Parole For Failure To Complete Sex Offenders Program

Bill Cosby's request for parole has been denied.

Former actor and comedian Bill Cosby has been denied parole by the Pennsylvania Parole Board.

Cosby, 83, is serving a 3 to 10 year prison sentence for his sexual assault charges in 2018.

He met with the parole board over a video conference on May 7, according to a board spokesperson.

His attorney formally filed the attempt to be given parole on May 11.

Bill Cosby was denied parole for multiple reasons, the main factor being his failure to complete a prison program for sex offenders, said the Pennsylvania Parole Board in a statement.

The comedian is not eligible for release until Sept. 25, but the board begins interviewing potential paroles three to five months in advance.

