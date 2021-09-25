Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Baby, Toddler Swallow Heroin/Fentanyl, Harrisburg Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Khelsea Frick and Tyler Norman
Khelsea Frick and Tyler Norman Photo Credit: Harrisburg PD

A mom was in custody and another man sought by police after two children ingested heroin and fentanyl, authorities in Harrisburg said.

Harrisburg police were called to 2nd and Market streets around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, on reports of an unresponsive baby, Harrisburg police said.

While rendering medical attention to the baby, one of the officers noticed a foreign object inside of the child's mouth. 

The officer removed the object and identified it as a small packet, commonly used for storing drugs -- most commonly heroin/fentanyl, authorities said. 

The baby was immediately rushed to a local hospital for advanced medical care, where Narcan would be administered. The baby was later in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the toddler was also transported to a local hospital, where it was later determined that they had also ingested multiple packets of suspected heroin/fentanyl. 

The children's mom Khelsea Frick of Harrisburg, was charged with multiple criminal charges as a result of the investigation. 

The Harrisburg Police have also issued a warrant for Tyler Norman, of Harrisburg, for his involvement in the incident. 

Court documents show Frick is facing drug and child endangerment offenses.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.