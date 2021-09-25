Baby, Toddler Swallow Heroin/Fentanyl, Harrisburg Police Say

A mom was in custody and another man sought by police after two children ingested heroin and fentanyl, authorities in Harrisburg said.

Harrisburg police were called to 2nd and Market streets around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, on reports of an unresponsive baby, Harrisburg police said.

While rendering medical attention to the baby, one of the officers noticed a foreign object inside of the child's mouth.

The officer removed the object and identified it as a small packet, commonly used for storing drugs -- most commonly heroin/fentanyl, authorities said.

The baby was immediately rushed to a local hospital for advanced medical care, where Narcan would be administered. The baby was later in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the toddler was also transported to a local hospital, where it was later determined that they had also ingested multiple packets of suspected heroin/fentanyl.

The children's mom Khelsea Frick of Harrisburg, was charged with multiple criminal charges as a result of the investigation.

The Harrisburg Police have also issued a warrant for Tyler Norman, of Harrisburg, for his involvement in the incident.

Court documents show Frick is facing drug and child endangerment offenses.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

