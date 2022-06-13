Award-Winning Pokémon Voice Actor From PA Dies Suddenly

An award-winning voice actor who was born in Lancaster and raised in Dauphin County has died at Hershey Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer.

William ‘Billy’ Kametz, 35, of Middletown, lost his fight against colon cancer on Thursday only a few months after he was diagnosed, according to a GoFundMe campaign page originally launched to raise funds for his treatment— now the funds will be used to help cover the costs of his funeral.

Kametz had dreamed of becoming an actor since his early childhood, and got his break as a performer with Disney cruise lines. He then moved to California to play Aladdin in Disneyland’s Musical Spectacular, according to his obituary.

He was well-known for his work as a voice actor in video games and anime, including the English versions of "Pokémon" and "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure."

He voice work lives on and will keep him forever in the hearts of his fans.

He is survived by his parents, his sister, Nikki Kametz Lees, brother-in-law Greg, nephews, Cash and Jaxon of Georgia, his Uncle Peter Sartori, Uncle Tom Kametz, Aunt Barbara Trimble, and his girlfriend, Erica Lindbeck of California, as stated in his obituary

His viewing will be on Wednesday, June 15, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 18, his obituary details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Billy’s name to the Colon Cancer Coalition.

