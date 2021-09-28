Attempted Homicide Charges Filed For Wanted Central PA Man

A SWAT team was called to a shooting in Harrisburg earlier this month, now police have identified their lead suspect.

Frederick Morisset, 30, of Harrisburg, is wanted in connection with the shooting of a in the 1700 block of Market Street on Sept. 5 around 1:30 p.m.

Police were originally called to the area for a port of shots fired.

A SWAT team was quickly brought in as backup after 30 shots were heard in the area, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

The 30-year-old victim was critically injured at the time and an update on their status has not been released.

Morisset is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person not permitted and carrying firearms without a license.

Anyone with information on Morisset's whereabouts is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

