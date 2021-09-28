Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Attempted Homicide Charges Filed For Wanted Central PA Man

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Frederick Morisset.
Frederick Morisset. Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police

A SWAT team was called to a shooting in Harrisburg earlier this month, now police have identified their lead suspect.

Frederick Morisset, 30, of Harrisburg, is wanted in connection with the shooting of a in the 1700 block of Market Street on Sept. 5 around 1:30 p.m.

Police were originally called to the area for a port of shots fired.

A SWAT team was quickly brought in as backup after 30 shots were heard in the area, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

The 30-year-old victim was critically injured at the time and an update on their status has not been released.

Morisset is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person not permitted and carrying firearms without a license.

Anyone with information on Morisset's whereabouts is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.