Armed Robber Holds Harrisburg 7-Eleven Clerk At Knifepoint, Police Say

A Mechanicsburg man held a 7-11 clerk at knife point during an armed robbery on Saturday night, according to Swatara Township police.

Eldridge Larry Matherly III, 38, was wearing a mask, hoodie and gloves at the time of the robbery, but the police along with detectives from the Harrisburg bureau of police, were able to identify him.

Matherly has a criminal record in Dauphinand Cumberland counties for theft, burglary and drugs.

Matherly is currently being held in the Dauphin County Prison on unrelated charges pending his arraignment on the robbery offenses, according to police.

No court documents related to this incident are available at the time of publishing.

