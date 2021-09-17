Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Fugitive Found In Dauphin County Train Car, Police Say
News

Armed Robber Holds Harrisburg 7-Eleven Clerk At Knifepoint, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Eldridge Larry Matherly III
Eldridge Larry Matherly III Photo Credit: Swatara Township PD

A Mechanicsburg man held a 7-11 clerk at knife point during an armed robbery on Saturday night, according to Swatara Township police.

Eldridge Larry Matherly III, 38, was wearing a mask, hoodie and gloves at the time of the robbery, but the police along with detectives from the Harrisburg bureau of police, were able to identify him.

Matherly has a criminal record in Dauphinand Cumberland counties for theft, burglary and drugs.

Matherly is currently being held in the Dauphin County Prison on unrelated charges pending his arraignment on the robbery offenses, according to police.

No court documents related to this incident are available at the time of publishing.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.