Area Olympian Might Be Sidelined After Crash In Latvia

A finger injury suffered in a crash last week in Latvia could keep an area Olympian from competing.

Summer Britcher, a two-time Olympian, is hopeful she will recovered in time for the Beijing Olympics next month where she will be representing the United State on the luge team.

Proper recovery is key as her hand is used to help paddle for speed and direct the luge direction. She wrote on her Instagram:

"I will still be competing in Beijing, and with such a great team supporting me, I am confident that I will be recovered enough to pull and paddle my way to some fast start times in the Olympics."

The Winter Olympics competitions start on Feb. 3. The opening ceremony will be on Feb. 4.

