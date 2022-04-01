Ambulance Hit While Responded To Crash In Central PA

An ambulance was hit while on the way to a crash, emergency dispatchers told Daily Voice.

Grantville Volunteer Fire Company was called to ambulance crash involving entrapment at East Canal and Laudermilch roads in East Hanover Township around 4 p.m., authorities say.

Multiple people were taken to area hopsitals from the scene, but the exact number and extent of their injuries is unknown, according to fire officials.

Crews remained on Route 743 at Canal road cleaning up the roadway for more than an hour after the crash.

Motorists traveling north on RT 743 in in Derry Township towards East Hanover Township are being directed to North Lingle Avenue, Derry Township police say.

A helicopter was called to the other crash in Middle Paxton Township the ambulance was supposedly enroute to but details on that crash were not immediately available, according to emergency dispatchers on Friday evening.

