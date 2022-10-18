Contact Us
Accused Child Rapist At-Large In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Vernon Odean Moody.
Vernon Odean Moody. Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of police

A man accused of raping a child is at-large in central Pennsylvania, police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. 

Harrisburg City police are searching for Vernon Odean Moody, 58, of Harrisburg, who raped and sexually assaulted a child during "interactions" between 2015 and 2016, the department alleges.

He was charged Monday with rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, photographing or videotaping sexual acts of a child, and four related offenses, according to the release.

Moody has been known to frequent downtown Harrisburg and could be in the area, police explained in the release.

Anyone with information on Moody’s whereabouts should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900, or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

