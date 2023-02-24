8 Years After Raping Child In Harrisburg, Suspect Caught In Miami: Police

A man accused of raping a child multiple times in 2015 has been arrested in Miami Flordia, authorities announced on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Teuris Lafargue-Millet, now 48-years-old, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. on Friday in connection with the sexual assaults that happened first happened on January 1, 2015, Harrisburg Bureau of Police explain in a release.

He is being charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors, police say and court records confirm.

Lafargue-Millet is currently awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.