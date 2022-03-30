64-Year-Old Man Missing In Central PA: Police

Have you seen this man? Police are searching for a 64-year-old man who went missing from his home.

Richard Smith, of Swatara Township, has been reported as missing on Wednesday, Mar. 30, police say.

Smith was last seen in the area of Downtown Daily Bread in the 200 block of South Street in Harrisburg, police said.

He is described as being He is 6'3" tall, weighs approximately 265 lbs, and was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket, green hat, blue sweatpants, and blue Under Armour sneakers.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Ashley Baluh at 717-564-2550 or email abaluh@swatarapolice.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.