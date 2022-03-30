Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: NJ Woman In Wheelchair, 74, Among Group Charged By Feds Following DC Anti-Abortion Protest
News

64-Year-Old Man Missing In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Richard Smith
Richard Smith Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of police

Have you seen this man? Police are searching for a 64-year-old man who went missing from his home.

Richard Smith, of Swatara Township, has been reported as missing on Wednesday, Mar. 30, police say.

Smith was last seen in the area of Downtown Daily Bread in the 200 block of South Street in Harrisburg, police said.

He is described as being He is 6'3" tall, weighs approximately 265 lbs, and was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket, green hat, blue sweatpants, and blue Under Armour sneakers.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Ashley Baluh at 717-564-2550 or email abaluh@swatarapolice.org. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.