6 Adults Arrested In Connection With Shooting Of 2 Children ln Central PA Police Say

Six adults have been charged and arrested in connection with the "serious" shooting of two young childing in central Pennsylvania on Aug. 11, 2022, police say.

Swatara Township police were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 4900 block of Cumberland Street at 11:50 p.m., according to a release by the department.

"Upon arrival officers discovered that unknown assailant(s) had fired multiple rounds into the home from the vicinity of the street," police say.

A 4-year-old and 6-year-old "received serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital," as stated in the release.

The police do not believe that the children were the intended target of the shooting.

Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24, was on charges of was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and firearms violations and was arrested back in early September.

Five more people were charged and arrested, according to an updated release by the police on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The five people who were charged in connection with this shooting are:

Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township

Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown

Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg

Fritz Volcy, 24, of Swatara Township

Mardoche Petit-Phare, 26, Brooklyn, New York

Henderson-Baylor, Little, Smith, and Roberts have all been charged with four counts of criminal attempted homicide, and Volcy and Petit-Phare were arrested on various drug and firearms charges, police say.

The current status of the young children was not released.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Detective Pat Corkle at 717-564-2550 or email at pcorkle@swatarapolice.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.