4-Year-Old Killed When Children Were Hit At Intersection In Harrisburg

One child was injured and another is dead after an accident at the intersection of North 15th and Herr streets.

Noraa Wilson, 4, and her brother Shayne Mcquay, 9, were leaving D&L convenience shop on a scooter when they were hit by a car on Monday around 5 p.m.

Both were taken to a Harrisburg area hospital.

Their mother Chymiere Taylor, held Noraa one last time at the hospital before she died, according to abc27.

Taylor told abc27 she isn't mad at the old woman who was driving home from church, instead she wants to see a change in the traffic flow in the area possibly by adding a traffic light.

Mcquay has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The police have not said if any charges have been filed.

Memorial or funeral dates for Wilson have not been made public.

