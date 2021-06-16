Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

4-Year-Old Killed When Children Were Hit At Intersection In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
4-year-old Noraa Wilson.
4-year-old Noraa Wilson. Photo Credit: Facebook

One child was injured and another is dead after an accident at the intersection of North 15th and Herr streets.

Noraa Wilson, 4, and her brother Shayne Mcquay, 9, were leaving D&L convenience shop on a scooter when they were hit by a car on Monday around 5 p.m.

Both were taken to a Harrisburg area hospital.

Their mother Chymiere Taylor, held Noraa one last time at the hospital before she died, according to abc27.

Taylor told abc27 she isn't mad at the old woman who was driving home from church, instead she wants to see a change in the traffic flow in the area possibly by adding a traffic light.

Mcquay has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The police have not said if any charges have been filed.

Memorial or funeral dates for Wilson have not been made public. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.