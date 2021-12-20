4 Year Old Child In Critical Condition After Shooting In Central Pennsylvania: Police

A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after a shooting in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to police.

Harrisburg police were called to a reported shooting of a child at a residence in the 300 Block of South 13th Street in the Allison Hill neighborhood on Dec. 19 around 10:15 a.m., according to a release by police.

Upon arrival police found a 4-year-old child in critical condition due to a gunshot wound, according to the release.

The child was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where emergency surgery was performed, according to the police.

The adult caretaker of the child, who was at the residence, was apprehended, according to the police release.

The exact charges and the adult's identity have not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Harrisburg City Police at 717-480-2802 and ask for Detective Dawson.

