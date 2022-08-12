Contact Us
date 2022-08-12
4-Year-Old, 6-Year-Old Children In 'Serious Condition' Following Central PA Shooting Police Say

Jillian Pikora
The 4900 block of Cumberland Street in Harrisburg.
The 4900 block of Cumberland Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two children are in "serious condition" after they were shot in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 11, police say.

Swatara Township police were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 4900 block of Cumberland Street at 11:50 p.m., according to a release by the department.

"Upon arrival officers discovered that unknown assailant(s) had fired multiple rounds into the home from the vicinity of the street," police say. 

The two young victims "received serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital," as stated in the release.

Swatara officers and detectives have been interviewing adult witnesses who were home at the time of the shooting. 

The children are believed to have been innocent bystanders and not the intended targets of the shooting.

"We are aggressively pursuing leads in this case," police say.

Anyone who has a camera in the area of this incident or additional information about the shooting is asked to contact  Detective Corkle at 717-564-2550 or through his email pcorkle@swatarapolice.org. 

