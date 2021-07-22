4 Previously Deported Immigrants Found In Pennsylvania, Two Had Guns, USDOJ Say

Four undocumented people who were previously deported have been located in Pennsylvania and have been charged with illegal reentry, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The arrests happened in York, Franklin, and Huntingdon Counties.

Guadalupe Diaz-Hernandez, 30, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in Oct. 2013. He was found in in York County.

Junior Gonzalez-Nane, 43, was previously deported from the United States to the Dominican Republic in Feb. 2010. He was found in Huntington County.

Diaz-Hernandez and Gonzalez-Nane face a maximum penalty of 2 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Efrain Cabrera-Cabrera, 34, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in July 2010. He was found in Franklin County. He was found in possession of a firearm.

Cabrera-Cabrera faces a maximum penalty of 12 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Anthony Rodriguez-Ortiz, 33, was charged with illegal re-entry into the United States by a previously deported alien, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

Rodriguez-Ortiz was previously deported from the United States to the Dominican Republic in Dec. 2013 and was found in York County. He is a convicted felon and found in possession of a firearm.

Rodriguez-Ortiz faces a maximum penalty of 40 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

The cases were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Removal Operations (ERO).

All of the men's hearing dates are pending at the time of publishing.

