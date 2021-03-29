Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

3-Year-Old Girl Killed In Accidental Shooting, Allegheny County Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville, Pa.
Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 3-year-old girl died in what police are calling an accidental shooting in a western Pennsylvania apartment, according to Allegheny County police.

Monroeville police were called to Cambridge Square Apartments around 9 p.m. on Friday, where the toddler was found with a single gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

The county medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide.

"There is strong evidence that [another child] accidentally shot the victim while handling an unsecured firearm inside the residence," according to a statement.

The statement goes on to say the weapon was legally owned by an adult who is cooperating with the investigation.

The county prosecutor’s office has requested all details of the investigation be released “for determination of culpability.”

The Allegheny County children, youth and families agency has been informed of the death, according to police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.