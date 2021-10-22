3 Pedestrians Struck In Harrisburg, Developing Reports Say

Three people were hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Friday, developing reports say.

Crews were called to the reported crash at the intersection of North Fourth and Hamilton streets around 11:30 a.m., according to unconfirmed reports.

At least one person was transported from they scene, sources said.

Daily Voice has reached out to police for more details but did not receive an immediate response.

This is a developing situation, follow Daily Voice for updates.

