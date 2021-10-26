Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
News

27-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot Near Broad Street Market In Harrisburg, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
The 1300 block of Susquehanna Street in Harrisburg.
The 1300 block of Susquehanna Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 27-year-old woman was fatally shot in Harrisburg on Monday night, according to police.

Jamie Bey, 27, of Harrisburg, was shot— near the popular Midtown Scholar bookstore and Broad Street Market in midtown Harrisburg— in the 1300 Block of Susquehanna Street around 9:40 p.m., police said in a statement and according to maps of the area.

Harrisburg Police Patrol Units responded to a report of shots fired with a person down in the area and found the victim who was later identified as Bey.

She was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injury, according to police..

“There does not appear to be a threat to public safety due to this incident,” police say.

An investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Harrisburg City Police at 717-558-6900 and ask for a Detective.

