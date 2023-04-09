27-Year-Old PA Mom Of Two Dies During Mission Trip In Guatemala, Family Says

Thousands poured into the streets of of San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala to honor the life of a 27-year-old Pennsylvania mother of two boys (both under two years of age) on March 19, 2023, those who knew her told Daily Voice.

Rocio "Rose" Michelle Roberts passed suddenly on March 15, 2023, according to her sister in-law Diana Ramirez.

Rose and Christian met in Harrisburg, but she grew up in Guatemala, in the small town of San Cristobal Verapaz with her family of 13, Ramirez told Daily Voice.

"Rose fell in love with Guatemala and its people—vowing to return to raise her family and to serve the people she loved so dearly. She met Christian, who also shared her vision. After getting married, Rose and Christian moved to Guatemala full time to serve as missionaries to the people in the small town of San Cristobal Verapaz," Ramirez said.

Three and a half years ago they moved to Guatemala, where Christian runs a small clinic in the town to help those in need of physical therapy services, while Rose was studying to be a midwife. Prior to starting her studies, Rose was a translator with Hands of Esperanza, an organization which will always remember her for her "beautiful soul" which was was "extremely passionate about giving back," and her love for her community that "was deeply rooted in both Guatemalan and Poqomchi culture."

She is survived by her extended family, community and he beloved husband Christian and their "two beautiful boys— two-year-old Romeo, and newborn Amadeo," according to Ramirez.

Due to the massive impact the couple had on the community, hundreds of locals came to their home upon hearing of Rose's death "to grieve and to offer their condolences to the family," Ramirez explained.

During the procession to the burial grounds the thousands of people who poured out into the streets "honored her through song, by throwing rose pedals from their homes, and carrying intricate bouquets to lay at her grave—following along in the three mile walk from Rose’s childhood home to the burial grounds," Ramirez said.

Christian said the following about her burial:

"'I want to be buried in a jul.' Those were Rose’s wishes. A 'jul' is the Pokomchi word describing a hole in the ground. No frills, nothing fancy, just a simple wooden box put in the ground. Her burial was such an organic, raw, unfiltered experience, just as she would have wished it to be. I hope you too can see the beauty in the simplicity.In fact, her grave was a borrowed grave just like our Lord Jesus. A family friend came to us to offer their grave plot for Rose to be buried. What an honor. The family name also just so happens to be 'Jul.' Rose got her wish."

The family and community are continuing Rose’s legacy and honoring her by loving and living the way she lived— fearlessly, according to Ramirez.

Christian said the following in part in a statement on Facebook the week following his wife's passing.

"There are times when I think about our lives together, that it feels like every fiber in my being yearns to have you back, creating a pressure on my chest that if I were to succumb to, would take me as well. But I know I can't succumb. Our boys need me more than ever. I vow to give them the life that you always dreamed of giving them. A wild one, an adventurous one, a peculiar one, one that is unique, one that allows them to learn through experience, through getting down and dirty, one of grace and grit.My head and my heart don't seem to be communing right now. And despite all the mixed emotions and the chaos, I am sure of one thing. God is sovereign. Through your death, He is to be glorified and honored. This world is not our home. Our place is with Him in Heaven. I know that is where you reside. The thought of you being embraced by His righteous wings gives me peace and the strength to carry on. I pray that all who were a witness to your beautiful life, would come to experience that same peace.I am so grateful for all the messages, phone calls, pictures and posts that I have received and/or seen over the last week. I knew Rose impacted a lot of people but I never really realized just how much impact she had."

Ramirez launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her brother-in-law, and her nephews "as they navigate through this difficult time. Finances will be used to cover funeral costs and will also help to support Christian as he works to secure Romeo and Amadeo’s futures."

As of April 7, the campaign has raised $78,636 of a $80,000 goal from 567 donations; with the top three donations— of $2,500, $2,000 and $1,500— all being given anonymously.

A memorial will be held for Rose at Hershey Free Church at 330 Hilltop Road, Hummelstown, PA on May 6 at 3 p.m., her husband announced on Wednesday April 5, 2023.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

